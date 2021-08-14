Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 404 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,427. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:FHI opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

