Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $878,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

