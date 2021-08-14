Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SXT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.