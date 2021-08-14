Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.