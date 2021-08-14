Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

