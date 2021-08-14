Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OGN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
