Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.