Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

