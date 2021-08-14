Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

