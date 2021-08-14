Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $38.92. Outset Medical shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

