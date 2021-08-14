Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.