Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

