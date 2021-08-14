PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 306.6% in July

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the July 15th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 839,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.34% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. PainReform has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

