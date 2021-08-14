Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 52,106,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

