Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

