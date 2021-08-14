Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.61 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

