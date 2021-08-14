Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.54.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

