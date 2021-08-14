Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

PSN opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

