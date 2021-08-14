Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Sells $142,536.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jon Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $463.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $475.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 52,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

