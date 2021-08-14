PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 9,333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PCS Edventures!.com stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. PCS Edventures!.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.