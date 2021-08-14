Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,569 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,860 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $44.27.

