Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.74. 1,018,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

