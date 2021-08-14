Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

