Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up 5.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Peloton Interactive worth $67,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

PTON stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.