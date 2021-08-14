Penbrook Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 3,475,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

