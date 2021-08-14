Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.39 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 6,239,755 shares trading hands.

PDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.09. The firm has a market cap of £255.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

