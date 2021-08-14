Peony (PNY) Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $92,252.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063493 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 17,833,251 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

