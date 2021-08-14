PEPS Coin (PEPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $152.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $300,953.87 and $152.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,036,522 coins and its circulating supply is 45,796,341 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

