Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

PFMT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock worth $6,379,851. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

