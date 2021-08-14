PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 351,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,444. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

