PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Head-To-Head Survey

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 24.35% 37.29% 17.54% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

91.7% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $152.77, suggesting a potential downside of 16.57%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.43 $727.89 million $8.30 22.06 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

