Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.62. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock worth $3,269,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

