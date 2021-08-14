Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after buying an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $278,250. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $61.79 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.