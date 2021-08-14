Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.