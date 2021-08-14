Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

