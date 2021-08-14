Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 458 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

