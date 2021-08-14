Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 19,153 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $5,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

