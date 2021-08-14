Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

PSNL stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

