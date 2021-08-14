Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WOOF. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.