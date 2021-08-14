Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 28,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Petrogress Company Profile
