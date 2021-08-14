Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 28,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants.

