PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.