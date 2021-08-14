PGGM Investments Sells 1,075 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $275.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,550,511. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

