PGGM Investments Takes $7.61 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 23.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -228.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

