Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

PSX opened at $73.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.