PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in July

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, BOCOM International lowered PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PPCCY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $25.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.4583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

