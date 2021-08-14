Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stereotaxis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $500.27 million, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

