Piper Sandler Weighs in on FTC Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FTC Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

FTCI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

