Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

