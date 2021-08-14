Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 759,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

