Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.