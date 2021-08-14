PolkaFoundry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $429,440.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $429,440.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

